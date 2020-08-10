Retired Wyandotte Teacher Gives $30,000 in Gift Cards to Graduates

What a surpise for students who have missed out on so much because of the COVID crisis.

John Garvie is a retired teacher and coach at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte. He wanted to do something special for this year’s graduating class of almost 300 students... and special it was.



Garvie partnered with Love Wyandotte, the non-profit Wyandotte Independent Business Alliance, to award each graduating senior a $100 gift card that could use at participating Wyandotte businesses.



Garvie wrote a $30,000 personal check to Love Wyandotte, in exchange for the gift cards. It was his way of giving to students and giving back to the community he loves so much!



Garvie handed each student their gift card during a drive-through graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 17.

John Garvie

JJ & JoAnne talked to Garvie about what he did, and awarded him our Viviano Good Samaritan of the Month Award for his generosity!