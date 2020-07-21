Reservations No Longer Required For Cedar Point

Bring your mask!

July 21, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
Cedar Point

Photo Credit: Cedar Point

Reservations are no longer needed if you want to head to Cedar Point.

The amusement park made the announcement on its website along with social media on Tuesday morning.

Cedar Point reopened earlier this month and is taking many measures to protect against coronavirus. Among them: the amusement park is requiring temperature checks and masks, including on rides. There is also no smoking allowed.

