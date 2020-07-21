Reservations No Longer Required For Cedar Point

Reservations are no longer needed if you want to head to Cedar Point.

The amusement park made the announcement on its website along with social media on Tuesday morning.

Reservations are no longer required for park entry! We look forward to seeing you.



Don't have a ticket or Season Pass yet? Get one here: https://t.co/mup3Nc5jQo pic.twitter.com/v8m6S3JJi4 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 21, 2020

Cedar Point reopened earlier this month and is taking many measures to protect against coronavirus. Among them: the amusement park is requiring temperature checks and masks, including on rides. There is also no smoking allowed.