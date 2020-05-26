Queen's Brian May Reveals He Suffered A Small Heart Attack

Queen guitarist Brian May has kept fans abreast of his recent injury in which he ripped his buttocks “to shreds” during a freak gardening accident. He again took to social media to explain that while his medical team was trying to ascertain why he was in such non-stop pain, they discovered a compressed sciatic nerve during an MRI of his spine. May explained “(It was) quite severely compressed and that’s why I had this feeling that someone was putting a screwdriver in my back.” May also admitted the compressed sciatic nerve turned out to be the least of his worries: “I had a small heart attack. And I say, ‘small’ – it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest, and tightness, and that feeling in the arms, and sweating and, y’know. . . You’ve kinda heard. . . You kinda think, ‘Ah, actually this is a heart attack?’ And there was a lot of pressure, because I actually tuned out to have three arteries, which were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart.”