Queen & Adam Lambert Release Charity Version of 'You Are The Champions'

Queen + Adam Lambert have released their new version of the band’s 1977 classic, “We Are The Champions” – renamed “You Are The Champions.” The trio had performed a stripped down trio version of the legendary tune and uploaded it to Brian May’s social media platforms. The “virtual jam” version has now been supplemented with bass work from Queen’s touring band bass player Neil Fairclough, and is now available on all streaming and download services. Proceeds raised from the track will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO), powered by the United Nations Foundation. The Fund “provides tools and resources to health workers on the frontlines globally, including PPE, testing kits, trainings, and more. Additionally, the Fund supports the rapid development of a vaccine and therapeutics.”

Video of Queen + Adam Lambert - &#039;You Are The Champions&#039; (New Lockdown version! Recorded on mobile phones!)