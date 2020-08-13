Mark Your Calendars... Pumpkin Spice Lattes Back Earlier Than Ever

Are you ready for it? Pumpkin spice lattes can be yours from Dunkin' Donuts earlier than ever... starting Wednesdy, August 19th.

New this year, ithe base of it's Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte is now pumpkin-vanilla instead of pumpkin-cinnamon, They'll also offer a new spicy but non-pumpkiny Chai Latte.

Also on the menu, pumpkin-flavored brewed coffee, doughnuts, doughnut holes, muffins and the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

If you're not ready for hot spiced pumpkin drinks... don't worry. Dunkin’s lattes and coffee drinks are all available iced, and you can order their cold brew with a pumpkin flavor swirl.

Starbucks has yet to announce their released date of their fall menu, but it's likely to come soon. Last year, Dunkin released their pumpkin spice menu on August 21. Starbucks began offering their pumpkin drinks August 27.