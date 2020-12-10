Pringles Reveals Mascot's Full Body After Urging By John Oliver

The Pringles mascot actually has a body!

At the urging of talkshow host John Oliver, the company released what the body of the Pringles mascot looks like!

In a video that went viral, Oliver said “There’s a lot we don’t know about the Pringles guy. In fact, the only thing we do know is that his head looks like a hard-boiled egg disguised as Tom Selleck.” He asked Pringles to weight in, even offering for his show to donate $10,000 to Feeding America in exchange for an official image.

Wish granted!