President Trump Will "Look Into" Pardoning The Tiger King Exotic Joe

President Trump is not familiar with “Tiger King,” but on Wednesday, he promised to “take a look” at pardoning its main character, Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage. Exotic, a former private zoo owner, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty last year of hiring a hit man to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin; the hit didn’t happen, and Baskin is still alive. In a recent radio interview, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., joked he was going to tell his dad that Exotic deserved to be pardoned, and a New York Post reporter thought Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing would be a great time to bring this up. “I know nothing about it,” Trump said of the hit Netflix docu-series, before asking various people around the room if they would advocate a pardon for Exotic. “I’ll take a look.” Maldonado-Passage issued a call for a pardon from Trump and announced a $94 million lawsuit against the federal government March 19th on his Facebook page. The seven-part docu-series on Maldonado-Passage, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has been a hit with Netflix viewers – drawing 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days since its March 20th release.

