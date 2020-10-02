President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Preisdent Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump shared the news over Twitter early Friday morning. The First Lady also weighed in.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time.”

The news came just hours after the White House revealed that Hope Hicks, a senior aide who have traveled with the president multiple times this week, had tested positive.

Since Trump is 74-years-old, he's at higher risk of suffering more serious complications from the virus.