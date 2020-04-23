This Guy's Practical Joke On Zoom Scares His Friends

We jumped too!

April 23, 2020
Hilarious Zoom Prank Scares Group of friends
A guy posted video of a Zoom call he did with his friends that ended up playing out like a horror movie.  He tells them he's been hearing noises from the attic so they tell him to check it out.  He takes his camera along and slowly scans the room until a "creature" pops out . . . and then everyone in the call screams bloody murder.

