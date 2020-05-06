Pope Francis Center in Detroit Launches 10 Day Campaign to Help Homeless

The Pope Francis Center in Detroit launched a 10-day campaign called "Hope in Harrowing TImes" to help the homeless and people with limited healthcare amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the city of Detroit the hardest in the state.

This 10-day campaign, which began May 1 and runs through May 10, is aimed towards helping the homeless in downtown Detroit. They have set up pop-up tents, handwashing stations, portable restrooms, and mobile shower units for people to use.

Due to the pandemic, Pope Francis Center's annual fundraising gala had to be canceled, so the organization has looked for other ways to raise money.

This unprecedented time has brought forth more expenses for the center, and without the annual gala, creative ways to get money has become necessary. The center has been given a 250,000 grant from corporate businesses and they are asking for donations from the public and businesses that will be matched dollar for dollar. You can donate on their website.

JJ & JoAnne spoke with Executive Director Father Tim McCabe about how the center is working extra hard to provide vital services for the homeless population during this extremely difficult time.