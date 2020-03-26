Playing "My Carona"? Learn The Solo
Playing "My Carona"? Learn The Solo
March 26, 2020
The Knack's classic "My Sharona" has, for obvious reasons, seen its title connected to the coronavirus.
But without late lead singer and co-writer Doug Fieger, there's no way for the original band to reunite -- even if they felt they could inject humor into the current situation.
Credit lead guitarist Berton Averre with offering up a timely alternative. He's posted a video with wise advice, as he jams along with the instrumental track of the band's signature song.
Lots of music, but no words for the first three minutes -- before he's joined at the end of the clip by bass player Prescott Niles. Together, they replace the single's original ending with plea everyone agrees with: "Bye, Corona!"