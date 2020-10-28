Play-Doh Just Came Out with "Play-Doh for Grown Ups"

One of the toys from your childhood just grew up and it's here to give you a temporary break from reality. Play-Doh just announced a brand new product line . . . "Play-Doh for Grown Ups." It's just like regular Play-Doh, but it comes in "adult" scents called "overpriced latte" . . . "mom jeans" . . . "dad sneakers" . . . "spa day" . . . "lord of the lawn" . . . and "grill king."

The people at Hasbro say those smells are meant to be things that make adults happy. If you're interested, the Play-Doh is already on sale, and the six-pack of scents is just $12 . . . but it's starting to sell out, so buy yours fast.