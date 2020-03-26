Pillsbury Tweaks Cookie Dough Formula So It's Safe To Eat
There are few things more frustrating than staring down a mixing bowl full of cookie dough but knowing you aren't supposed to eat it because you could get salmonella.
Well . . . Pillsbury just announced that ALL of their cookie dough will be safe to eat by the end of the summer. They're using a new process with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs to eliminate the risk of salmonella.
Pillsbury's first safe-to-eat chocolate chip cookie dough is in stores now.
Pillsbury now makes cookie dough that is safe to eat raw! The new formulation uses heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs to kill off possible food borne pathogens (mainly Salmonella) prior to baking the cookies. I found this Chocolate Chunk & Chip variety with the new safe to eat raw seal at Hy-Vee. All Pillsbury cookie dough will transition to this new formula by the end of summer 2020.