Peter Frampton: Shows You The Way...To Wash Your Hands

March 25, 2020
Peter Frampton has a great sense of humor, and he demonstrates it in a new video he posted on the importance of washing your hands during this pandemic.

Experts say an appropriate amount of time for you to scrub your hands can be timed out while singing "Happy Birthday." Frampton "decided" that wasn't long enough, so he demonstrates doing it to the live version of his song "Do You Feel," which is almost 14 minutes long.

