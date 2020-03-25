Peter Frampton: Shows You The Way...To Wash Your Hands
March 25, 2020
Peter Frampton has a great sense of humor, and he demonstrates it in a new video he posted on the importance of washing your hands during this pandemic.
Experts say an appropriate amount of time for you to scrub your hands can be timed out while singing "Happy Birthday." Frampton "decided" that wasn't long enough, so he demonstrates doing it to the live version of his song "Do You Feel," which is almost 14 minutes long.
Seriously, I know you've heard about how important it is to wash your hands right now. But it’s REALLY important we keep doing it until we get rid of the COVID-19 virus. Be safe, well and please stay home. pic.twitter.com/m6iijsp87D— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) March 24, 2020