What was the last pre-pandemic photo you have on your phone's camera roll? People are taking to social media to post their #lastnormalphoto

It was started by UK journalist Robyn Vinter, who got thousands of replies after asking people to share images of their life before lockdown.

Inspired by this BBC piece, I would like to see the last normal pic on your phone https://t.co/F5rIv9GBe4 — Robyn Vinter (@RobynVinter) May 16, 2020

