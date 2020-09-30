Parrots Pulled From Zoo After Swearing at Visitors

Quarantine can bring out the worst of us... and the same goes for parrots! A group of parrots at a UK zoo have been removed after repeating obscene language at visitors.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park received the five African grey parrots back in August and quarantined them together in the same room. However, the close proximity seemed to have brought out the worst in the birds.

“But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds,” chief executive officer Steve Nichols said, noting the park employees “always find it very comical when they do swear at you.”

“The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again,” he added. “Literally within 20 minutes of being in the introductory, we were told that they had sworn at a customer, and for the next group of people, all sorts of obscenities came out.” After the brief quarantine, the birds were put out for view of guests, assuming the cussing would subside. Though “within 20 minutes” the birds were up to their old tricks.