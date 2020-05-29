Tom Brady's Sweet Ride Can Be Yours

Fans who want to roll like Tom Brady will get their chance for a hefty price. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is selling his Stretched Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV for $300,000. The office on wheels features VIP seats with massage and automatic foot rests, 32-inch and 12-inch screens, aviation style folding tables and a high-end mobile internet router. Not to mention the priceless lure of knowing that you'll be sitting right where the NFL star parked his keister. The original cost of the vehicle was $350,000 and Brady put just 13,000 miles on it.

"Parting ways with my Becker ESV won't be easy," the former Patriots star said on Becker's listing. "From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family."