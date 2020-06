What does the Allen Park Fire Department have to do with SpaceX?

Turns out one of their old firetrucks is in Houston, Texas, as part of SpaceX's partnership with NASA.

The firetruck was used by the deparment from 1988 to 2018. It was then auctioned and the department had no idea where it ended up... until pictures starting surfacing recently from SpaceX.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Allen Park Deputy Fire Chief Ed Cann about it