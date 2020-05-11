Novi Student Featured in Forbes Magazine for Leading Robotics Team In 3D Printing Face Shields

Novi High School junior Andrew Wang is leading his robotics team in 3D Printing face shields to aid the local COVID-19 relief, and his efforts have landed him in Forbes Magazine "8 under 18" article.

Wang, other members from the Novi Robotics Frog Force team, and local volunteers have already produced over 1,300 face shields. They've been donated to over 30 hospitals, hospice and assisted living centers, doctors' offices and Forgotten Harvest.

The team has been given $2,000 from its travel budget for the effort. They also received $500 from a corporate sponsor, Hino Trucks, and $500 from the Michigan Chinese American Coalition.

JJ &. JoAnne talked to Andrew about the good he and others are doing.

If you'd like to help, or if your organiation is in need of face shields... check out the Novi Robotics website.