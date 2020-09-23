North American International Auto Show Moves to the Fall

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is moving again, this time to the fall.

Announced Monday, the new dates for the show will be September 28 to October 9, 2021. Organizers had originally moved the show, which traditionally was held in January, to June in 2020 to allow for expansion outdoors. But COVID canceled that.

Organizers say they chose September because it fits into the product launch calendar better and moves the show away from other spring shows.

JJ & JoAnne talked to the NAIAS Chairman Doug North about the move.