Detroit's Kristen Bell Teams With Nickelodeon To Teach Kids About Coronavirus

Detroit's own Kristen Bell is helping parents talk to their kids about coronavirus. Now streaming at YouTube is a news program for children about the coronavirus.

Nickelodeon recruited Kristen Bell to host the hour-long town hall called #KidsTogether streaming at YouTube. The program focuses on how we can change our behavior to improve everybody’s chance of surviving this pandemic.

An executive at Nickelodeon said “We want to strike a balance between being informative and not frightening kids. Kristen Bell has handled this with humor and empathy and really just talks directly and specifically to kids.”

Guests from around the country joined the town hall via Skype and Zoom. Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, John Cena, Russell and Ciara Wilson, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson and Lea Michele.