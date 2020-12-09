New Survey Names Most Popular Workout Songs
December 9, 2020
Do you need music to workout to? A new survey by Rock My Run found 65% of people say they have no motivation to exercise without their workout music.
While the survey showed people listen to all types of music, there are some favorites.
Here are the Top 10:
- “We Will Rock You,” Queen – 24%
- “Eye of the Tiger,” Survivor – 24%
- “Welcome to the Jungle,” Guns N’ Roses – 21%
- “Lose Yourself,” Eminem – 20%
- “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” Kelly Clarkson -- 19%
- “All I Do Is Win,” DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross -- 19%
- “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake ft. Lil Jon -- 13%
- “I Love It,” Icona Pop -- 13%
- “Shake It Off,” Taylor Swift -- 12%
- “Can’t Hold Us,” Macklemore -- 10% (SWNS)