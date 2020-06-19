New Pirate Ship Takes Passengers To & From Mackinac Island

Ahoy maties! You can now get your pirate on while taking a trip to Mackinac Island!

Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry, based in Mackinaw City, has launched the Good Fortune pirate ship, traveling to and from the island this summer.

The pirate ship will run 5 times a day from Mackinaw City. The cruise will include will include pirate music and dancing, crew members dressed and talking like pirates, water cannons for kids on board, and one lucky ship passenger will fire off the official cannon. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase during the cruise.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Star Line CEO Jerry Fetty about the Good Fortune pirate ship.

Photo Credit: Star Line Ferry

The ship will also sail in the evening under the Mackinac Bridge in the evening for for all ages.

For more information on the Good Fortune pirate ship as well as the Great Lakes Pirate Festival, which takes place Saturday, June 20, click here.