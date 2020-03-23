Neil Diamond Gives Us The Wash Your Hands Song We Never Knew We Needed
Neil Diamond has joined the chorus of performers offering their music online. In his case, it's a twitter video where he asks his fans to sing along -- as he updates some of the lyrics of "Sweet Caroline" for the coronavirus crisis.
Now, the chorus proclaims: "hands washing hands / reaching out / don't touch me / I won't touch you!"
Stay safe out there! "Hands... washing hands.."