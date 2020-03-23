Neil Diamond Gives Us The Wash Your Hands Song We Never Knew We Needed

March 23, 2020
Neil Diamond takes Sweet Caroline and remixes it so we wash our hands

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Entertainment
Neil Diamond has joined the chorus of performers offering their music online. In his case, it's a twitter video where he asks his fans to sing along -- as he updates some of the lyrics of "Sweet Caroline" for the coronavirus crisis.

Now, the chorus proclaims: "hands washing hands / reaching out / don't touch me / I won't touch you!"

Neil Diamond
Wash Your Hands
Sweet Caroline
Coronavirus