Senator Mark Warner's Video Of Making A Tuna Melt Grosses People Out

A lot of people have been cooking and baking more than usual during the coronavirus lockdowns and have been sharing photos of their creations on social media. But when Senator Mark Warner shared a video of him making a tuna melt in an Instagram Story, which he called one of his "favorite all-time recipes," the internet was united in being grossed out.

The video showed Warner squeeze big mounds of mayonnaise on both slices of white bread, put tuna on top of the mayo without draining the water from the can, put two slices of cheddar cheese on top, and then microwave the sandwich.

... this is art. pic.twitter.com/ONv9uQMjhC — fake nick ramsey @ -- (@nick_ramsey) April 21, 2020

Among those taking to social media to give Warner's sandwich a big thumbs-down were some of his fellow senators, including Senator Kamala Harris of California, who tweeted: "Mark -- we need to talk. Call. Please." Other comments were more direct: The Daily Beast's Sam Stein tweeted, "I nearly puked," and The Daily Dot wrote, "Mark Warner’s tuna melt tutorial is an abomination." Warner laughed it all off, tweeting, "I'm gonna continue leaving the cooking to the professionals, and support my local restaurants in Congress and with lots of carry-out orders."