Shrek, The Blues Brothers, Grease and The Dark Knight Added To National Film Registry

The Blues Brothers, Grease and Wattstax are rock and R&B's 2020 contributions the National Film Registry.

The enduring popular musicals are joined by a range of comedies and dramas such as Shrek, The Dark Knight, The Joy Luck Club, Lillies of the Field, A Clockwork Orange and The Man With the Golden Arm named Monday by the Library of Congress.

The Blues Brothers is the third John Landis film so honored, joining Animal House and Michael Jackson’s Thriller: He tells Variety, "Having The Blues Brothers chosen...is both a great honor and a delightful surprise... The film is the result of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi’s genuine passion for rhythm and blues and our mutual love for these great African-American artists and the city of Chicago."

Aykroyd adds that he and Belushi’s widow Judy "are exhilarated to see the performances of the African-American musical stars in The Blues Brothers film formally treasured for all time by the people of the United States. We feel grateful at being participants in making the movie and for this most worthwhile cultural preservation initiative."

Olivia Newton-John tells us, "It’s such an honor to be a part of this beloved movie that finds a new audience with every new generation... To hear that Grease has now been officially added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress is icing on what has been the best 42 year-old-cake!"

Each year the Librarian of Congress adds 25 movies at least 10 years old that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant.

Last year’s additions included Purple Rain, Coal Miner’s Daughter, Amadeus, Sleeping Beauty and The Last Waltz.

The 2020 National Film Registry selections in chronological order:

Suspense (1913)

Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)

Bread (1918)

The Battle of the Century (1927)

With Cara and Camera Around the World (1929)

Cabin in the Sky (1943)

Outrage (1950)

The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)

Lilies of the Field (1963)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

Wattstax (1973)

Grease (1978)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Losing Ground (1982)

Illusions (1982)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

The Ground (1993-2001)

Shrek (2001)

Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Freedom Riders (2010)