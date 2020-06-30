Motown Museum to Reopen July 15

Motown Museum is reopening its doors on Wednesday, July 15, and guests will see some changes for a "reimagined experience focused on safety."

Besides smaller group sizes to allow for social distancing, other safety protocols include:

It is mandatory for all guests to wear a mask inside the museum. If a guest does not have a face covering, Motown Museum will provide a mask.

Guests will be greeted by an associate with a tablet for check-in.

Guests must undergo a touchless temperature check outside Motown Museum upon arrival.

Guests must complete a short health screening questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

Another change... the museum will allow photography inside for the first time.

The website explains "Every tour is now our VIP tour experience."

You can buy tickets online 21 days in advance on the museum's website. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and students.

The Motown Museum was founded in 1985 by Esther Gordy Edwards. Her brother, Berry Gordy Jr. built the Motown record label.

JJ & JoAnne talked about the reopening with Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry, the granddaughter of Esther Gordy.