Here's the Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish in Every State

Do people really like green bean casserole this much? I mean, REALLY?

A new study looked at Google Trends data to figure out which Thanksgiving side dish is the most popular in every state. And the results might not be what you'd expect. Mashed potatoes were the most popular . . . they won 10 states. Stuffing or dressing, depending on what you call it, came in second, winning eight states. And after that, there was a two-way tie, with mac and cheese and green bean casserole each winning seven states.