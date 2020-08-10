Mike Tyson Takes on Sharks for Three Rounds

Mike Tyson went three rounds with sharks... and emerged the undisputed champ!

It was part of Discovery Channel's Shark Week lineup, called 'Tyson vs Jaws'.

54-year-old Tyson admitted he was 'scared to death' and he even vomited before the final of three rounds.

In the first round, Tyson was in a cage and was lowered down while lemon sharks swam around him.

In the second round there was no cage! It was ab open ocean dive where Tyson had to push the sharks gently away if they got too close to him.

In round three, it got even more serious. Tyson was challenged to grab a shark and try to induce something called tonic immobility. 50 feet underwater, Tyson was able to grab a shark. Other divers put a camera on the shark's fin. Tyson was able to tickle the shark's nose, essentially putting it to sleep.