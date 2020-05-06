Jagger: Lockdown Video

May 6, 2020
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Features
Music

Mick Jagger put his comedic acting skills to use in a public service announcement for Save the Children.

The 1940s movie reel-style clip was filmed on his English countryside estate, and Jagger is seen keeping busy during the lockdown by playing his guitar, doing work on his house, cooking, gardening, caring for animals and exercising.

While obviously intended to be lighthearted, it was followed by a serious message, which said, "Coronavirus -- the biggest global health crisis of our lifetime -- threatens children in every way. Your support today can help children in unsafe households, help protect and prepare doctors and health clinics in refugee camps and help support distance learning in the face of school closures."

Mick Jagger Rolling Stones Save The Children

