Mick Fleetwood Surprises Viral Tik Tok Star

During a Zoom The BBC's interview with Idaho skater Nathan Apodaca, Mick Fleetwood personally thanked him for the viral TikTok video that has revived interest in Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and brought it to the top of the iTunes charts.

The drummer joined in the middle and said, "We owe you! It's such a celebration...it's so joyous and fun. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are really challenging...it makes people smile and I'm so happy to be part of it. And congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today. It's truly my pleasure!"”

After thanking Fleetwood, Apodaca introduced his 15-year-old daughter, saying she’s a huge Fleetwood Mac fan who loves "Gypsy" and "Landslide." Mick responded, "I hope Stevie [Nicks, who wrote and sings both those songs and "Dreams"] is watching...she's gonna be overjoyed!"