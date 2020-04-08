Michigan Small Business Owner Provides Sought After Masks For Companies & Their Employees

Protecting workers when they head back to work

April 8, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features
Features

A Michigan small business owner is providing masks for companies, as they prepare for the eventual return of their employees to work.

Karen Smoots is the inventor of the EcoDryer, a product that uses your home's heat to dry gloves during the winter. With the recommendation from the CDC that people wear masks when they'e in public, Smoots contacted one of her suppliers and worked out an agreement for them to make masks for her, instead of the mesh bags her product ususally comes in. 

She already has orders from a number of Southeast Michigan companies trying to protect their employees if they're working, and others preparing for their return.

Tags: 
JJ & JoAnne
masks
coronavirus EcoDryer
Green Glove Dryer

Recent Podcast Audio
Green Glove Dryer To Make Masks For Businesses WOMCFM: On-Demand
Carol from Van Thomme's Greenhouse Giving Away Flowers WOMCFM: On-Demand
LPHS Class of 2020 Thanks to Teachers With Viral Pic WOMCFM: On-Demand
ESPN and NBA working on a game of HORSE WOMCFM: On-Demand
Mom's Restaurant in Trenton is Feeding Medical Professionals and First Responders WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne's Psychologist Sister Dr Jessica Purtan-Harrell Helps You Deal With Anxiety From Self-Isolation WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes