Michigan Small Business Owner Provides Sought After Masks For Companies & Their Employees

A Michigan small business owner is providing masks for companies, as they prepare for the eventual return of their employees to work.

Karen Smoots is the inventor of the EcoDryer, a product that uses your home's heat to dry gloves during the winter. With the recommendation from the CDC that people wear masks when they'e in public, Smoots contacted one of her suppliers and worked out an agreement for them to make masks for her, instead of the mesh bags her product ususally comes in.

She already has orders from a number of Southeast Michigan companies trying to protect their employees if they're working, and others preparing for their return.