Detroit Sports Teams Partner With State To Encourage Health Professionals To Come To Michigan

Big names with Detroit's sports teams have teamed up with the State to create a video encouraging doctors and nurses to bring their skills to Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am grateful for the health care professionals who are on the front lines of this pandemic every single day, but these brave men and women can’t do it alone,” Whitmer said. “That’s why we are asking nurses, doctors, and qualified health care professionals across the country to bring their expertise to our state to combat this virus. If we work together, we can slow the spread and save lives.”

Messages were recorded by Dwayne Casey, head coach for the Detroit Pistons, Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, and Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill.