Michigan National Guard Takes to the Skies Wednesday: Times and Locations Announced

Look to the skies today! The Michigan National Guard has announced the times and locations of its Michigan Strong, Hometown Air Force flyover celebrating frontline health care workers.

The Michigan National Guard KC-135 and A10 jets will take flight above many hospitals in Southeast Michigan.

"Selfridge Air National Guard Base has been a cornerstone of Michigan communities for more than 100 years; and in support of our local communities and those front-line and mission essential workers, aircraft from your Michigan National Guard will conduct flyovers tomorrow across the Metro Detroit region," a post on Facebook read.

The Navy's Blue Angels flew over Metro on Tuesday to honor those on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. JoAnne captured this video from Ann Arbor, and Jason did a facebook live from the Detroit River.