Attention Michigan Treasure Hunters: Jewels Buried All Over The State

Treasure hunters rejoice!

A local jeweler has buried treasures all over Michigan. Johnny Perri from J & M Jewelers has hidden everything from vintage engagement rings, precious coins, gold, and silver, each worth about $4000. All told, he said he buried around $1 million worth of treasure everywhere from Metro Detroit to the U.P.

Photo Credit: Johnny Perry

The idea came to Johnny during the COVID lockdown when he was bored. He emptied the shelves of the store, once owned by his late father, and decided to provide the ultimate treasure hunting experience.

To take part in the treasure hunts, you need to buy a $49 ticket to Johnny's Adventure Quest. Once you do, you'll get invited to a private Facebook page where you'll find clues. The first hunt starts on Aug. 1.

Click here for more information and tickets.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Johnny about the treasure hunts!