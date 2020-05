Churches from all around Michigan are uniting as one this month for the #Pray313 campaign.

Amid unprecedented times, churches are asking people to come together in prayer every day for three minutes, from 3:13 to 3:16.

The 313 area code, which includes the city of Detroit, has been hit the hardest in the state by COVID-19.

The campaign runs through the end of the month. To learn more, watch the video below.