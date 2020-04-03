Michael McDonald: Timely Cover of Marvin Gaye Classic

April 3, 2020
Michael McDonald has just issued a timely new single.

McDonald's jazzy take on Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" was recorded at a Southern California club several months ago. He says, "It’s just live. A couple of tracks are with local musicians in Santa Barbara, just musicians I play with in the different local haunts there. I decided to pull them in for a little project. Everything is live. I’m playing live and singing live."

The brilliance of Marvin's nearly 50 year-old composition -- written with Obie Benson of The Four Tops and Motown tunesmith Al Cleveland -- shines in its opening line. "There’s too many of you crying… There’s far too many of you dying" could easily be ripped from today's headlines.

