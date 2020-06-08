Metro Detroit Teacher Wins 'Jeopardy!' Teacher's Tournament

Metro Detroit teacher Ben Henri won the 'Jeopardy!' Teacher’s Tournament, taking home $100,000 in prize money.

The shows were taped in February, and played last week.

Henri is from St. Clair Shores and teaches 7th - 12th grade vocal music in the Grosse Pointe School District.

It all came down to the Final Jeopardy question.

The category: 18th Century Novels.

Henri told JJ & JoAnne in an interview Monday morning that he wasn't confident about the category and wagered just enough to sneak by the second place contestant if he got it right. Then the clue came and he knew the answer immediately.

The clue: The title character of this 1726 novel reaches 4 different lands as a result of a shipwreck, a storm at sea, pirates and a mutiny.

Ben Henri's answer: What is “Gulliver’s Travels?”

And with that, he took home first place.