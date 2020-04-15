Martha Stewart Is Instagramming Drunk Too

During the coronavirus shutdown, everyone seems to be indulging in a little more food and wine than usual. Sales of alcohol are up about 55%, which is leading to all manners of hijinks, much of it on social media.

The latest evidence of this comes from an unlikely source: Martha Stewart. The doyenne of domesticity left some drunk comments on Instagram, and fans are loving her quarantine vibe. Here’s what she wrote: “M as me sure you feed and wAter them daily And keep the heat lss as no BK in s as Nd when you can finally come back to nyc who is going to care for them??”

After she fired off that comment, Stewart returned to admit, “What a mess I have been drinking.” Stewart hit up Twitter Tuesday to fess up, explaining: “Confession: yes I had two glasses of wine with my detainees – a very very good wine – when I composed a voice activated IG response to my friend Douglas Friedman Obviously I did not check it!!!”