Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Share Law & Order: SVU Spinoff Pic
Elliot Stabler is back next month!
July 21, 2020
Mariska Hargitay, a.k.a. Olivia Benson, posted a shot of herself and “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Christopher Meloni a.k.a. Elliot Stabler, captioning it, “It’s on.” The spinoff titled “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be headlined by Meloni as Elliot Stabler after he was written off “SVU” in 2011. Production on “Organized Crime” will begin next month and will air Thursdays on NBC.