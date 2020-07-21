Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Share Law & Order: SVU Spinoff Pic

Elliot Stabler is back next month!

July 21, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are back together

Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

Mariska Hargitay, a.k.a. Olivia Benson, posted a shot of herself and “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Christopher Meloni a.k.a. Elliot Stabler, captioning it, “It’s on.” The spinoff titled “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be headlined by Meloni as Elliot Stabler after he was written off “SVU” in 2011. Production on “Organized Crime” will begin next month and will air Thursdays on NBC.

It’s on.

A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on

Tags: 
Law & Order SVU
Olivia Benson
Elliot Stabler
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Spinoff