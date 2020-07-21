Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Share Law & Order: SVU Spinoff Pic

Mariska Hargitay, a.k.a. Olivia Benson, posted a shot of herself and “Law & Order: SVU” co-star Christopher Meloni a.k.a. Elliot Stabler, captioning it, “It’s on.” The spinoff titled “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will be headlined by Meloni as Elliot Stabler after he was written off “SVU” in 2011. Production on “Organized Crime” will begin next month and will air Thursdays on NBC.

It’s on. A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jul 19, 2020 at 6:05pm PDT