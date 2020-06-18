Robot Dog's Are Here!

You may seen one of Boston Dynamics’ creepy animal-like robots on YouTube, and now you can buy the dog one, called Spot, online if you’ve got $75,000 to spend. The four-legged robots can walk, climb stairs, and monitor their surroundings with cameras and sensors. You can enjoy them however you like, but you have to promise not to arm them or use them to harm or intimidate anyone. Boston Dynamics says the sales of Spot are intended for commercial and industrial use and the robots can only be bought in the U.S. Company VP for business development Michael Perry said: “Somebody wanted to use Spot for a haunted house and we said no to that. It frames the robot in a negative context.”

