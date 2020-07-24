Man Makes Good On 1992 Handshake Agreement And Splits $22 Million Jackpot

A Wisconsin man proved his devotion as a friend by making good on a 28-year-old handshake promise and splitting his $22 million Powerball jackpot with his longtime buddy. Thomas Cook told Wisconsin Lottery officials that learning the Powerball ticket he bought from Synergy Coop in Menomonie was a $22 million winner made him quickly recall a deal he made with friend Joseph Feeney in 1992. Cook said the two men shook hands and agreed that if either of them ever won a Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings. “He called me and I said ‘are you jerking my bobber?’” Feeney recalled of being told the news. Cook and Feeney, who took the lump sum option for their payouts, each received about $5.7 million after federal and state taxes.