Lynyrd Skynyrd Looks Back With New Track

Lynyrd Skynyrd has just released a new track, which is available for downloading free of charge for the next week. The melancholy and nostalgic "Last Of The Street Survivors" takes its name from the band's ongoing farewell tour. The song was written by Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant,Rickey Medlocke, and Tom Hambridge.

The group posted a message to fans on social media, stating: "As promised, here’s a little gift from our Skynyrd family to yours -- a new song entitled 'Last Of The Street Survivors.' You can stream and download it for free for a week right here: https://smarturl.it/Skynyrd-Last_Of"

The lyrics read in part: "We played the Garden in New York City / We rocked the house down in New Orleans / We think about the ones we lost along the way. Out here on the 75 / Keeping the dream alive / Highway brothers and midnight riders / We’re the last of the street survivors."

Video of Lynyrd Skynyrd - Last of the Street Survivors [New Song 2020]

As for classic Skynrd, Italian musical duo Melodicka Bros recreated the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic 'Sweet Home Alabama' using a collection of household items.