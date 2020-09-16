Finally: Louis Armstrong's "It's a Wonderful World" Gets its Own Video

Things happen slowly for Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."

The classic ballad took 20 years to become a hit -- and only when it was featured in the movie Good Morning, Vietnam. And now, more than 30 years later, the song has finally been given its first official video.

The clip celebrates the beauty of the natural world, human imagination, ingenuity and, as Armstrong said, “love, baby, love.” A collaboration of Universal Music and animation studio Springtime Jellyfish, the video features handcrafted sets and the tactile quality of stop-motion animation. Every detail in the video -- from trees of green, to red roses, to skies of blue -- was painstakingly created by hand.