Local teenager launches website to pair volunteers with people who need help during coronavirus crisis

A teenager from Bloomfield Hills is spending his time away from school helping others during the coronavirus crisis.

16-year-old Jonah Liss started a company and website called Mediumize... it pairs volunteers with people who don't feel comfortable heading out for groceries or other errands.

It’s a simple process. Someone places an order on Mediumize.com, and a volunteer will then get what you need and deliver it safely to your doorstep. The volunteer is then reimbursed

Jonah says he was inspired by his grandparents and people with compromised immune systems.

Right now, Mediumize has well over 100 volunteers in 44 cities.

Mediumize also offers technology assistance services and coordinates making masks, collecting and delivery of PPE supplies and care packages.

To learn more about using the service or getting involved, check out Mediumize.com

JJ & JoAnne talked to Jonah about his volunteer effort