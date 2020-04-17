Community Creates Face Shields & Local Pilot Delivers Them To Remote Midwest Hospitals

The call was put out on Facebook... and the community responded. Three weeks ago, Operation Face Shield was launched, and the campaign has resulted in thousands of Face Shields being made by community members, many using 3D printers.

Ypsilant resident Hans Masing heard about the effort and wanted to help get those face shields to the first responders who need them in more remote areas. He's a pilot who owns a small 1968 Mooney M20F aircraft. He's flown more than a thousand masks to hospitals in Marquette, Alpena, Fort Wayne and more.

JJ & JoAnne talked to both Masing and the organizer of Operation Face Shield, Becky Cherney, who's also a nurse at U-M.

 

 

 

 

 

 

