Local Company Brings "The Best Of Michigan Right To Your Doorstep"

Zingerman's bread, Guernsey Ice Cream, Great Lakes Roasting Company Coffee... It can all be delivered right to your doorstep, thanks to a new grocery-delivery service is connecting people with products from companies around Metro Detroit.

Drew Patrick is the man behind Michigan Fields.

Your shopping trip starts at the Michigan Fields website. There you'll find everything from meats, bread, coffee, fresh fruits and veggies and more all sold by local companies.

After placing an order, you choose a date to have your order delivered, contact-free! There is a flat rate delivery fee of $9.95, and deliveries can be made within 35 miles of their headquarters in Eastern Market.

JJ & JoAnne talked to founder Drew Patrick about Michigan Fields.