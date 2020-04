A local multimedia artist has left some surprises for visitors of Dodge Park in Sterling Heights. Amanda Koss has placed various pieces of art on benches and behind trees, and they're yours for the taking... for free!

It's her way of spreading a little joy during the coronovirus pandemic.

Photo Credit: Amanda Koss

Photo credit: Amanda Koss

Photo credit: Amanda Koss

She talked Monday morning with JJ & JoAnne about it.