Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Schedule
JJ Johnson & JoAnne Purtan
Jim Johnson
Beau Daniels
Steve Kostan
Pam Rossi Live
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Events/Concerts
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
TRAFFIC
Join Our At-Work Network
Search our Website
Join Our At-Work Network
Breaking News
Hilarious Video: A Little Girl Insists She Did Not Touch the Dog's Food
August 13, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Getty Images
Categories:
Features
Her parents saw her do it, but Lily insists she didn't touch the dog's food!
Video of Little Girl Vehemently Denies Touching Dog Food When Questioned by Parents - 1117887-2
Tags:
JJ & JoAnne
Upcoming Events
15
Aug
Ted Nugent
DTE Energy Music Theatre
19
Aug
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer
Comerica Park
20
Aug
Def Leppard and Motley Crue
Comerica Park
21
Aug
REO Speedwagon
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
25
Aug
The Beach Boys
Meadow Brook Ampitheatre
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
JJ & JoAnne Show August 12th
WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former Wyandotte Teacher Buys Gift Cards For 2020 Senior Class
WOMCFM: On-Demand
Do You Know How The Netflix Sound Was Made?
WOMCFM: On-Demand
Johnny's Treasure Quest Update
WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Respond To Nasty Email About Their Show Name
WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Show July 28th 2020
WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes