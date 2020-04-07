Lincoln Park High School Class of 2020 Thanks Teachers With Viral Pic

Since the school year for all students was cut short because of the Coronavirus, high school seniors are especially heartbroken. They will not get to experience some of the best parts of graduating. Senior Skip Day, Prom, games, or even walking across the stage to get their diploma. The class of 2020 at Lincoln Park High School wanted to thank their teachers in a very unique way. What they did was a cool collage picture with a bunch of the seniors. The picture was put together by senior Lesley Lopez. She said to JJ & JoAnne, "I thought of a message that would be appropriate and brighten the staffs day."

Here is the pic! Well done!