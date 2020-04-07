Lincoln Park High School Class of 2020 Thanks Teachers With Viral Pic

They wanted to show their love for the teachers who helped shape their future

April 7, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
The class of 2020 from Lincoln Park High School put together collage pic to thank their teachers

Photo: Lesley Lopez

Categories: 
Detroit
Detroit News
Entertainment
Shows

Since the school year for all students was cut short because of the Coronavirus, high school seniors are especially heartbroken. They will not get to experience some of the best parts of graduating. Senior Skip Day, Prom, games, or even walking across the stage to get their diploma. The class of 2020 at Lincoln Park High School wanted to thank their teachers in a very unique way. What they did was a cool collage picture with a bunch of the seniors. The picture was put together by senior Lesley Lopez. She said to JJ & JoAnne, "I thought of a message that would be appropriate and brighten the staffs day."

Here is the pic! Well done! 

Tags: 
Lincoln Park High School
Class of 2020

Recent Podcast Audio
LPHS Class of 2020 Thanks to Teachers With Viral Pic WOMCFM: On-Demand
ESPN and NBA working on a game of HORSE WOMCFM: On-Demand
Mom's Restaurant in Trenton is Feeding Medical Professionals and First Responders WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne's Psychologist Sister Dr Jessica Purtan-Harrell Helps You Deal With Anxiety From Self-Isolation WOMCFM: On-Demand
Renee Gray from Planet Fitness Explains Free At Home Work-Ins WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Show March 30th 2020 WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes